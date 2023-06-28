Fractured Online’s is free-to-play over five days this weekend for a load test

Having spirited Fractured away from Gamigo and brought it back online for backers, Dynamight Studios is plotting a “relaunch pretest” to stress the new servers this very weekend.

“Starting on Thursday, June 29, at 2pm UTC, game servers will be opened to all registered users – no founder pack needed!” the studio declares. That’s 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, and it runs through June 2nd.

“During the test we’re going to analyze multiple performance metrics to assess how our new backend behaves in a real heavy-load scenario. So far the only load-related issues we experienced took place during the first hours of the Relaunch Pretest, but those were strictly related to logins, not in-game performance, and they’ve been corrected with a server migration. The real load testing comes now! The launch of the free play event will be preceded by a patch fixing most of the bugs found in these 5 days of testing. Several of these bugs happened when players transitioned between areas of the map controlled by different server processes, making them quite hard to debug and correct – but it’s done!”