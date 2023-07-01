Star Wars The Old Republic shares its July event calendar and releases a bug fixing patch

What’s happening in July in Star Wars: The Old Republic? Bounties! Nightlife! Swoop races! Pirates! That’s the very basic rundown of events that has been offered for this month, and regular players will likely guess what those events are by just reading those few words.

For those who somehow can’t guess, July is rerunning the Pirate Incursion event until July 4th, Bounty Contract Week on July 11th, and the All Worlds Ultimate Swoop Rally on July 25th. Players can also expect the Nar Shadaa Nightlife event to make its return on July 11th, complete with returning rewards and some new goodies like a high roller skiff mount and high roller armor in either a full set box or as individual pieces.

In other SWTOR news, a little fixer-upper patch was released that corrects a progress blocking bug for Old Wounds, erroneous credit display issues, and correct icons and materials for Voss armor sets.