AdventureQuest 3D players raise pay-to-win alarm on pets granting best-in-slot gear

Normally, an AdventureQuest 3D update is a cause for celebration as this plucky little MMO continues to expand its world. However, the recent “Nulgath Saga 3B” patch created a tempest with the addition of cash shop pets that some players are calling pay-to-win.

The patch added two pets that grant quests whose rewards are reportedly best-in-slot pieces of gear; the pets are available only with dragon crystals — aka premium currency purchased with real money. Players took to Discord to push back against the addition, saying that it broke a studio Kickstarter promise to sell only cosmetic items for DC and threatens to upset the PvE progression of the game with a fast lane to BiS items.

This controversy threatens to overshadow a fun reveal of the next class for the game: “We’re happy to announce that the Oracle – a damage support Class with some interesting debuffs – is well underway, and we’re making great strides in shaping this spectacular addition into our world. The Oracle’s abilities look AMAZING, unlike anything you’ve ever seen in the game – and unlike anything you’ve seen on the Design Notes. Boom!”

Source: AQ3D , Discord. Thanks Lalo and Matthew!