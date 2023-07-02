WoW Classic PTR bug causes players to disconnect from the game by jumping in combat

Bunny hopping is something of a universal language in MMORPGs, whether it’s applied as a form of unspoken communication or as an occasional tactic in PvP (even if the word “tactic” is doing some very heavy lifting in that case sometimes). However, a bug in the current PTR build for WoW Classic has found jumping around in combat to be a fatal event, as it’s causing sudden disconnects to the game.

The current PTR build is primarily testing the new PvP ranking system in Classic as well as its recently announced Hardcore servers, where players are finding that if they’re hit with a stun or CC effect while in mid-air, they automatically disconnect from the server. This bug has already been the cause of death for one player on the Hardcore test server, who was five levels away from the current cap of 30 before his run was ended by the bug. This is particularly painful since the PTR build keeps characters in the world for a set period of time after a disconnect, effectively leaving them with no defense from further attack.

Blizzard is aware of the issue and hopes to have a fix released sometime next week, but right now it is asking its players to do the near-impossible: don’t hit the spacebar. “Please avoid jumping in combat as this is indeed caused by being stunned, rooted, or otherwise CCd in midair,” reads a message from Classic’s producer Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield. “I know […] asking WoW players not to spam jump is kinda like asking them not to breathe. Apologies, you can all have your space bars back soon, I promise!”

This does bring up one of the issues that WoW Classic’s Hardcore servers will have to contend with, so in that regard the test realm is working as intended. Still, if you’re the sort of PTR player who is getting attached to your little Hardcore toon, perhaps ignore House of Pain’s advice and do not jump around.