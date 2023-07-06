Old School RuneScape outlines plans for Sailing skill rewards and updates its forestry activity

The hyper-granular looks at the Sailing skill continue to surge forth from Old School RuneScape. This time Jagex is offering players a close look at the skill’s rewards, both in terms of gameplay discovery and in-game items and cosmetics.

One of the primary reward loops will be the ability to discover things out in the open water, including points of interest and new islands like the Great Conch. Other rewards planned for the skill include new resources that can be used to upgrade ships, make new items, or bait out sea monsters; a host of different activities like shipwreck salvaging, port tasks, and mapping the ocean area; the opportunity to hire crew to make running a ship more efficient; and various cosmetic rewards. The post also nods towards how other skill lines like Construction and Smithing loop in to Sailing.

The post finally closes with word that each reward feature will get its own player poll to gauge interest, but until then there’s a survey out now so players can put in their two cents about the overall rewards structure laid out now. The entire piece is a lengthy read in both infographic and dev blog form, but those who invested in what Sailing has to offer should likely dig in for more.

In other OSRS news, this week’s patch is zeroing in on making adjustments to the recently added forestry activity, with a primary focus on improving rewards and updates to a couple forestry events.

