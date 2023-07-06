Reign of Guilds’ fourth Steam playtest runs until July 17 with revamps to gameplay systems

The testing stages for sandbox MMORPG Reign of Guilds continues to move at a measured pace as yesterday saw its fourth playtest go live on Steam between now and July 17th, and this time the test is all about revamping, retooling, and polishing.

The list of gameplay systems that got retooled is pretty extensive, with updates for the tutorial, melee and ranged combat, gear balance, AI behaviors, and the in-game economy, on top of player-suggested tweaks to vocations, abilities, crafting, and castle sieges that were added in the MMORPG’s last test. Atlant Games is continuing to turn the dials as testing rolls on, with a patch just out today that adjusts things like item prices, equipment stats, and enemy AI.

This current test is scheduled to be the last one before ROG enters early access sometime in the second half of this year. “At the moment, the longest and most difficult stage of development was completed,” reads the presser. “Now the game is in the stage of active testing, polishing, and bug fixing, thanks to the feedback from the players.”