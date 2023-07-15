Lost Ark’s writers have written the story through the end of Chapter 3

With the big July release out of the gate, Lost Ark took players up, up, and away to the sky realm of Elgacia where they saw the capstone of their adventures there. Now that this storyline is wrapped up, Lost Ark Director Gold River sat down for an interview about the overall narrative and where the game may be going from here.

“Elgacia is the highlight of the lore,” River said. “This is because I wanted to give a visually distinctive look to the continent, and so much effort was put into Elgacia […] The volume of the concept design got bigger than that of the other continents. Not to mention that more effort was put in when developing and testing the continent.”

River revealed that the team has the full story of Lost Ark written to the end of Chapter 3 (even though the first chapter has yet to conclude in game). However, specifics and world design of the narrative are still in motion. “As lore is one of the many factors that consist Lost Ark, sometimes the focus of the story gets adjusted based on the game system, contents, and order of the update,” he said.

So what’s to come next? “The Amazon Games’ version will see continuous updates which add the Elgacia Epilogue, Pleccia, and Voldis, while in Korea, the tempo of Lost Ark’s story will pick up pace. More and more secrets will unravel, finally leading to the true pinnacle of the Chapter 1.”

Gold River addressed western players of the game, thanking them for playing “despite the game not being perfect” and acknowedging “some inconveniences” for the current build.