Neverwinter’s Demonweb Pits module is live today alongside a new recruitment event

Neverwinter’s Demonweb Pits module is officially live for all platforms – PC and console – today as promised. The 26th module for the game includes the new campaign set in new adventure zone Narbondellyn, the new Demonweb Pits dungeon, Abyssal Hunts, the new Hero’s Path “post-leveling experience” content for veteran players, and of course, the new battle pass.

“The lesser House Fey-Branche has reluctantly come forward asking for assistance from the noble House Baenre as their house within the Narbondellyn has been destroyed. Something is amiss within the region, as messengers report seeing unexplainable magic not found in the realm of the Underdark. The new campaign will guide players as they continue assisting Jarlaxle and new allies through the Menzoberranzan neighborhood of Narbondellyn, attempting to unravel Lolth’s plans as she bides her time in her webs.”

The patch also kicks off the Neverember Recruitment Event, which is aimed at getting players to level from 1 to 20 in exchange for reward boxes and incentive currency. Players can earn up to 200 currency per account and then spend it on everything from bags and mounts to companions and boosters.