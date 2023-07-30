Lord of the Rings Online readies its revamped in-game storefront

Lord of the Rings Online’s ancient and creaky in-game store is about to get a high-gloss makeover come next Wednesday. Standing Stone Games announced that it’s going to be bringing the game down for a longer period of downtime on August 2nd to implement the new storefront.
Speaking of patches, LOTRO continues to test Update 37 with its new River-hobbit race and housing neighborhood. According to last Friday’s developer stream, the patch is expected to arrive at the end of August with some form of stat squishing.
Source: LOTRO
Advertisement