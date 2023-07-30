Lord of the Rings Online readies its revamped in-game storefront

Lord of the Rings Online’s ancient and creaky in-game store is about to get a high-gloss makeover come next Wednesday. Standing Stone Games announced that it’s going to be bringing the game down for a longer period of downtime on August 2nd to implement the new storefront.

So what does this revised store offer players? The big change here is a much more sleek and modern-looking UI that allows for features such as tagging favorites and searching for recent items. Players can also use it to do pretty much everything it used to offer, such as buying LOTRO point bundles, redeeming coupon codes, and previewing purchases. SSG did say that any game time cards or Amazon Pay won’t work after August 2nd, however.

Speaking of patches, LOTRO continues to test Update 37 with its new River-hobbit race and housing neighborhood. According to last Friday’s developer stream, the patch is expected to arrive at the end of August with some form of stat squishing.