Lost Skies shows off work on airship engines, character design, floating islands, tools, and puzzles

If the number of commas used in that headline didn’t already clue you in, Bossa Studios’ in-development PvE sandbox Lost Skies is hard at work on a whole swath of in-game things, all of which has been spread out over the course of three different and highly granular developer blogs.

We start with the airship engines post as it takes readers through a whole slew of engine creation steps, all while considering the different engine styles, propulsion systems, and tiers. It looks like the expected variety of fantasy aerodynamic propulsion is represented, from propellers to jet engines to mystical glowy power sources.

The next dev blog is a cornucopia of some of the more recent studio work, showing off things like gathering tools, puzzle items, new floating islands, and a completed airship, among various other things.

Finally, Bossa took a look at how it designs characters with a rundown of aesthetics, clothing styles, cloth and hair physics, and the game’s updated character model work. Details of what customization features players will have access to is promised in the next blog, but for now there’s a look at overall avatar progress on offer.

