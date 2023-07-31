MapleStory M introduces its newest playable character and celebrates its fifth anniversary

The mobile MMO MapleStory M is combining a celebration and a new playable character release with its latest update, which rolls up the introduction to the character Kanna and a celebration of five years of operation all into one patch.

“With a fan in her hand and her fluffy spirit fox companion, Haku, at her side, Kanna is making her grand debut in a quest to push back the evil in Maple World. After the mad warlord Oda Nobunaga attempts to sacrifice Princess Sakuno in a ritual to become the Demon King, Kanna must thwart his plans and return back to her homeland.”

This new spellcasting character primarily uses spiritual summons in order to attack foes and bolster allies alongside several other direct spells. The arrival of Kanna is being further celebrated with the Kanna Growth Mission, a Maple M Burning event specific to Kanna, and the Grow with Kanna event.

Speaking of celebration, this update also marks five years of MapleStory M with login rewards, a Mega Burning Plus Event for all characters that grants two extra levels with every level up, and a special Legendary Sages event that has mini-games to take on that grant powerful buffs, items, and event coins. Players can also visit an NPC for a special anniversary gift. All of the updates and event details are shared in the patch notes.