EverQuest’s Living Legacy Raid event returns for a month of carnage

Debuting in 2008, Living Legacy was a promotional bundle designed to bring EverQuest players back into the fold before morphing into a raid-centered festival. Since then, the event has returned every late summer with special raids and rewards. These raids are a little different, however, as players are challenged to stay alive in them as long as possible rather than beat them.

“The Ak’Anon Strike Force is looking for a few good adventurers to help them with their latest project,” Daybreak said. “In their efforts to defeat Meldrath once and for all, these brave gnomes constructed an Infinitely Regenerative Automaton. Before they unleash I.R.A., however, they need to test it out.”

This year’s Living Legacy Raids kicked off on Wednesday and will carry on through August 29th. Interested parties are directed to go to Whizzlebang Twempt in Steamfont Mountains with a few friends.