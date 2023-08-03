Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire 2023! Phoenix Ranger Returns Again For The First Time!

After 365 days, the bombards are free in Final Fantasy XIV! It’s time for them to conquer Eorzea! But fear not because the adventurers of the realm must band together once more! “Mayaru Moyaru,” said Hydaelyn, “recruit me a team of adventurers with attitude!” And so the call goes out once again, and players will join together to don the glorious armor of the Phoenix Riser in what promises to be an electrical showdown! With high kicks! And flash powder! And later giant robot sequences!

Yes, this year’s Moonfire Faire is going all in on the endless bliss of sentai weirdness, and while we don’t yet know the story, we know that you get a sentai suit out of the event. What else could you ask for? It’s even dyeable, so you can be red or blue or green or black or even gold or bronze. Or grey, if that’s your thing. Check out the whole event once it goes live on August 10th.