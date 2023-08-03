Blizzard champions Undaunted, a World of Warcraft guild for hearing-impaired players

Players who have adventured through World of Warcraft: Dragonflight no doubt enjoyed getting to meet a major centaur NPC who communicates via sign language. It was a nice and inclusive character to see. But it’s important to note and celebrate the people forming communities in the game who are themselves deaf or hard of hearing, and a new video from the Blizzard WoW team spotlights Undaunted, which is doing just that. It’s a raiding progression guild created specifically for this community, and it fosters a close bond between its players as they work together to take on in-game challenges.

The guildmaster, Sarialinde, explains that she noticed the use of voice communication becoming far more prevalent starting in The Burning Crusade, which was a problem for those who cannot communicate via audio formats and who are therefore frequently excluded from endgame content. Undaunted exists to foster a community and to help players achieve their goals within an environment that actively supports them. It’s an inspiring story, and you should check out the full video just below.