PSA: Pantheon Rise of the Fallen is running a contest for August pre-alpha access

Would you like to win 24 hours in Terminus? That’s the prize being offered by Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen in a contest giveaway where three lucky names will be selected to join in on the MMORPG’s next 24-hour pre-alpha test.

The giveaway is being hosted on Gleam, which means players will get one entry for simply signing in and earn additional entries for doing things like following the game’s Twitch account, joining its Discord server, subscribing to the podcast, or visiting the pledge package store. The only other restriction is that this entry will allow access to the August pre-alpha only; winning the draw doesn’t get you in the door for other pre-alphas. Winning names will be announced on August 9th.

On the one hand, three additional people for one test is arguably not a contest, nor is it a stress of the servers, but on the other hand, getting into pre-alpha normally requires players to shell out $750, so entering for a chance to slake some curiosity about this developing game without spending the dosh may be tempting.



