Overwatch 2 releases a Sojourn short and explains plans for hero balance in the next season

It’s finally happened! Overwatch 2 has put its story inside the game! By which we mean that the latest cinematic short for Sojourn is available to watch only in-game, not anywhere else. What did you think that meant, actual gameplay? Don’t be ridiculous! Instead, Blizzard has turned its focus to the latest dispatch from the game director, which discusses hero balance in the next season as well as the as-yet-unrevealed new support hero.

Director Aaron Keller explains that one of the team’s goals with the new hero was to err on the side of making her playable as a legitimately useful character and not just because she was a new addition, since Lifeweaver felt a bit underpowered. Other heroes will receive a variety of tweaks, such as Cassidy getting more range reduction for his magnetic bomb while Mercy’s damage boost is lowered from 30% to 25%. Lots of small tweaks to abilities, in other words; check out the details in the latest release.

