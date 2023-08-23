Lost Ark details the merging of Europe West region into Europe Central

How many regions of Europe is too many? Lost Ark has decided it has one too many, as it is merging the Europe West servers into Europe Central on August 30th to make one region. No individual servers are merging and no server names are changing, but the compression into a single region will have some effects, and merged item counts and the like will only matter to players who have characters in both regions prior to the merge.

Character names and guild names, however, may wind up being lost if your Europe West character or guild overlaps with an exiting character or guild in Europe Central. You will be prompted to change your name for free if that occurs. There are also some fine details for regional event progression, so be sure to take a gander at all of the details and a few other edge cases in the official announcement.