Party Animals readies pre-orders and three closed beta tests ahead of September 20 release

The month of September is going to be a busy one for the multiplayer floppy critter brawler Party Animals, as developer Recreate Games is readying itself for three closed beta weekends through the month in the lead-up to its full September 20th release.

Closed beta is currently scheduled to run over the course of three weekends in September, starting with the weekend of September 1st, though dates and times are subject to change. Each test will run for three days and add more maps to play on with each successive beta up to a total of eight maps by the final test. Gamers who are interested in joining in can add their name through either Steam or the Xbox Insider Hub.

On top of the test weekends, Recreate Games also opened up pre-orders for Party Animals, with two editions on offer: a standard version for $20 and a deluxe edition for $30 that packs in several cosmetics and 1300 cash shop currency. Regardless of which edition they pre-order, players will get a unique outfit, avatar, and 240 cash shop coins.



source: press release