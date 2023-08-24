Path of Exile continues to adjust rewards, tweak damage, and fix bugs in Trial of the Ancestors League

When Path of Exile released its new Trial of the Ancestors League, Grinding Gear Games also posted a sort of liveblog that listed updates being made to the OARPG. As one might expect, there have been a number of additional updates and bug fixes applied since that feed went live as the studio continues dialing in the update.

The latest hotfix applied to the game focuses in on rewards for the League, with better reward scaling for higher rankings, an increased chance for more valuable rewards, more stack size variety for currencies and scarabs, and additional random tattoo rewards for making it to a tournament final match. The hotfix also tunes down the damage and damage reduction of certain creature skills, limits the appearance of a certain enemy type in enemy teams, and updates revive rules in the League.

Most of the later patches addressed a number of bugs across the game, along with other updates to player flasks, the radius of curse effects, interruption visuals, and a lot more. As usual, players of this latest content will want to stay tuned to the post in order to keep up with all of the granular adjustments going on.

Apparently the rewards update has gone over a treat with players, as several Reddit threads are sharing some pretty sizeable reward tables (and at least one meme post). This has led to some players worrying that GGG will decide to nerf this update into the dirt soon, but for the time being it looks as if goodies are flowing fast and thick right now. The update has also seen POE hit its second-highest Steam concurrency peak ever, eclipsed only by the bump from April’s Crucible League.