Path of Exile releases Trial of the Ancestors and details post-launch hotfixing efforts

Yesterday was a fresh league’s beginning in Path of Exile as Grinding Gear Games released its Trial of the Ancestors update, bringing with it a new challenge league, a rework of the Guardian and Chieftain ascendency classes, and the Forbidden Sanctum’s return. And in true Grinding Gear granular fashion, the studio also posted a live play-by-play update page to keep players abreast of post-launch issues and patching efforts.

The update page offers to-the-second updates on what GGG has been doing with Ancestors’ release, calling out its awareness of various issues, posting hotfix updates, and providing either brief patch notes or links to full notes where appropriate. As of this writing, the OARPG has had a fourth hotfix to fix several different bugs and crashes.

The update itself is still just on its first day of launch, so it’s likely that this page will continue to evolve from here on out, so those who need to know precisely what POE is doing and precisely when it’s doing it have a landing page to do so.