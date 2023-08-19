Old School RuneScape outlines Sailing’s next step, return of Deadman and Trailblazer, and its next zone

The Summer Summit broadcast from Old School RuneScape has just wrapped up, and if you happened to have missed out on any of the many reveals, we’ve got you covered, especially since Jagex dropped a bunch of details on what’s coming in the near and slightly distant future for the elder statesman MMORPG.

One of the first highlights was the next step in the process of making the Sailing skill, which is the community lock-in vote. This will effectively mean that the skill will move forward into full development and a later beta should the playerbase give it the green light. The devs also highlighted the Sailing skills overall feature set, effectively condensing weeks of dev blogs into a video segment.

Next, Jagex talked about returning gameplay modes, as it once more discussed the new-look Deadman mode that begins August 25th and also confirmed the return of Leagues 4: Trailblazer Reloaded later this year, which will bring new tasks, zones, and relics on top of the other updates made to Trailblazer in 2021.

Finally, next year will add the zone of Varlamore. This new kingdom promises new bosses, skilling activities, quests, and the introduction of the Hunting Guild, all of which will be released over multiple content updates. The new area will make its first inroads into OSRS in early 2024, with two new quests that kick off an all-new storyline.

🌞 The Summer Summit is just around the corner! 📆 This Saturday, August 19th, get a first look at Old School's roadmap for the rest of the year and into early 2024! 📜 Keep up to date with the latest summit news via the newspost below:https://t.co/VcYSkh5yxh pic.twitter.com/nHhbn9d0uz — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) August 15, 2023