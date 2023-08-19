Betawatch: Palia gets its first content patch – and plenty of bugs

Pals.

Palia is finally open to everyone, which feels like it took a while but hasn’t really been all that long. Just the same, that open state of affairs is a good thing and it has already come with its first major content patch, along with promises of more. Less fortunately, there is also apparently a burglary bug that’s hitting the game, which is not great news. But, you know, beta. It actually is in beta.

Not in beta is War Thunder Mobile, which has actually left beta. Waven has also left its closed testing by moving fully to early access, while Corepunk is promising to kick off its long-delayed testing phase pretty soon. They grow up so slowly. So agonizingly slowly.

All right, not all of those titles were malingering in beta states for ages. Some of the games on our list below are, however. Try to guess which ones; you can find out in the aforementioned list below, just past a rundown of all the major beta testing news this week. It’s fun for the family, assuming the family finds beta news fun. We are not going to judge your family.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open Testing Open testing
Closed Testing Closed testing
Paid Access Paid access
Legitimate MMORPG Legit MMORPG
Multiplayer Multiplayer
Malingering in Perpetual Testing Malingering

Paid AccessLegitimate MMOThe Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOAero Tales Online: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOAge of Water: Paid closed beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOAnvil Empires: Intermittent alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOArcane Waters: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingArcfall: Pre-alpha
Closed TestingMultiplayerARK 2: Closed testing
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOAshes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Closed TestingMultiplayerAshfall: Closed beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerASKA: Closed beta
Paid AccessMultiplayerBattlebit: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBellatores: Closed testing
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBitcraft: Closed alpha incoming
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBlue Protocol: Launching worldwide in 2024
Paid AccessMultiplayerBook of Travels: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingCamelot Unchained: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingChronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOChrono Odyssey: Closed testing
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOCinderstone Online: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingCity of Titans: Alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOCoreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOCorepunk: Closed alpha, open testing scheduled for September
Paid AccessMultiplayerCraftopia: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerThe Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingDark and Darker: Paid early access, legal troubles.
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingDark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingDarkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)
Closed TestingMultiplayerThe Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)
Closed TestingMultiplayerThe Division Heartland: Closed testing
Paid AccessLegitimate MMODreamworld: Pre-alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMODune Awakening: Closed testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingECO: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingEleven: Closed alpha
Open TestingMultiplayerEnlisted: Beta
Paid AccessMultiplayerEvercore Heroes: Paid testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerFae Farm: Closed testing, launch planned for September 8th
Open TestingMultiplayerThe First Descendant: Beta in September
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOFractured Online: Paid beta access
Closed TestingMultiplayerFractured Veil: Back in closed development
Paid AccessMultiplayerFrozen Flame: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOGenfanad: Alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOIlysia: Beta two through August 23rd
Open TestingLegitimate MMOInferna: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOKurtzpel: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingLast Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)
Closed TestingMultiplayerLost Skies: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerMonster Hunter Now: Closed beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMonsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMortal Exodus: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerMultiverse: Returned to closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerNightingale: Ongoing closed events
Open TestingMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingNoah’s Heart: Beta
Open TestingLegitimate MMOOdd Giants: Alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingOutlaws of the Old West: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerPalia: Open beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOPantheon: Intermittent backer alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPast Fate: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerPath of Exile 2: Beta June 2024
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPax Dei: Closed alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPerfect New World: Closed beta
Open TestingLegitimate MMOPow Vista: Open beta (mobile)
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject F4E: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOProject Gorgon: Early access beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject Loki: Closed beta
Open TestingMultiplayerProject ST: Closed testing, open event ended
Open TestingMultiplayerProsperous Universe: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerReturn Alive: Closed beta
Open TestingLegitimate MMOReign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOSamuTale: “Paid closed alpha early access” according to the developer, which is just early access, come on dude
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingSeed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOShadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOShip of Heroes: Beta testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingSkull and Bones: Closed alpha
Closed TestingMultiplayerSpellcraft: Alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingStar Citizen: Backer alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerStarbase: Early access open alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOTarisland: Beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOThrone & Liberty: Korean closed beta, western launch delayed into 2024
Paid AccessMultiplayerValheim: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerV Rising: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingValiance Online: Closed beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOThe Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Closed TestingMultiplayerWarcraft Rumble: Soft launching, changed name, everything is fine
Open TestingLegitimate MMOWaven Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerWayfinder Early access ahead of full launch

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.

