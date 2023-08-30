Old School RuneScape begins tweaking Deadman Apocalypse and applies Poll 80 adjustments

It’s all about tuning, tweaking, and tadjustment (the “t” is silent there) in Old School RuneScape, as the game’s weekly update post brings word of a number of updates to several portions of the classic MMORPG.

First and foremost, the newly launched Deadman: Apocalypse mode has seen a number of changes based on player feedback, including the return of a sigil vendor, updated prices in Deadman shops, and several hotfixes that have been released to squash several bugs.

OSRS has also begun the process of making Poll 80 adjustments, starting with updates for the Tombs of Amascut encounter, which now has a more streamlined Path of Apmeken, a new supply box, changes to the teleportation behavior of the Akkha boss, and clarified invocation tooltips. Other Poll 80 changes include improved drop rates for the Pharoah’s Sceptre and adjusted effects for a pair of spells in Arceuus PvP.