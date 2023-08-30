EverQuest II begins public beta testing of its Shattered Overture update

Normally one wouldn’t want to listen to a shattered overture because it’s likely just someone banging on piano keys with a sledgehammer. However, EverQuest II players might care more about the Shattered Overture update, especially since it is now available for public beta testing.

During this PTS round, players will be able to kick the tires of the new Miracula weapon enhancements, two new solo dungeons, two new heroic dungeons, and several missions and collections. The major requirement for joining in this test is ownership of the Renewal of Ro expansion, along with a reminder that the test content will be at level 125. Those who are interested in looking ahead to this new update while providing bug reports and feedback only have to follow some instructions.



While traipsing through Nektulos one quiet Norrathian morning, Dr. Arcana beckons to you. Panic and fear are evident his eyes, and following his gaze reveals the nature of both. A portal has been opened, but what could be causing such fear? https://t.co/54PHLMxfm4 pic.twitter.com/fD09IWo8ZO — EverQuest II (@everquestii) August 29, 2023