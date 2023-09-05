Bethesda vows to ‘keep working on’ Redfall, arguing it doesn’t ‘quit or abandon stuff’

Most eyes are on Bethesda and its sprawling single-player space epic Starfield, particularly in light of the RPG’s bugs and how previous game releases were similarly bumpy. That reality is not lost on Bethesda’s head of global publishing Pete Hines, who addressed his studio’s buggy releases in an interview and even mentioned the malingering multiplayer shooter Redfall.

“We don’t like failing to meet our players’ expectations. At the same time, we are the same company that has had launches that didn’t go the way we wanted, and we don’t quit or abandon stuff just because it didn’t start right. […] Redfall is no different for us. Okay, we didn’t get the start we wanted, but it’s still a fun game… and we’re going to keep working on it.”

Hines further goes on to claim that bringing the game’s performance up to 60 FPS is being worked on and share his vague aspirations to make the shooter “a good game,” even going so far as to suggest that it will be played by Game Pass subscribers ten years from now. Hines also talked up how Bethesda kept working to improve its other titles such as Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online in spite of their own bumpy beginnings.

Meanwhile, developer Arkane Austin hasn’t put out an update since June, and that update ended up being only a hotfix as opposed to any major patch. This has had the effect of tanking player opinion of the title significantly, with Mostly Negative Steam reviews warning others away from an abandoned game and player numbers on the platform free-falling from over 1,500 all-time to double digits.