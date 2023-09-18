Albion Online’s Wild Blood update eyes an October 16 release

With Halloween and a full moon on the horizon, Albion Online is set to unleash its inner beast when its Wild Blood update arrives on October 16th. The sandbox MMO announced the launch date for this meaty content update and is taking every opportunity to talk it up.

Tapping into primal shapeshifting forces is only the start of this drop: “Shapeshifter Weapons allow players to embody fearsome creatures in combat, while Tracking lets you hunt them across the open world. New, powerful potions can be crafted from their remains, and Awakened Items with unique attributes can be developed through combat. With improvements to player islands and farming, visually reworked Randomized Dungeons, and more, Wild Blood brings new layers to Albion’s sandbox world.”