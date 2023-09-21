Fallout 76 confirms two-part Atlantic City update lands starting December 5, with PTR arriving October 3

Back in June, Fallout 76 announced plans for an Atlantic City expedition, though it was less like an announcement and more like a bookend for a wider advertisement for the game itself. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Bethesda provided a bit more detail about this Atlantic City excursion – namely, some features and a pair of important dates.

The Atlantic City content itself is now confirmed as a full-on update that will be broken up into two parts: Boardwalk Paradise and America’s Playground, with Boardwalk Paradise scheduled to launch Tuesday, December 5th, on all platforms. Boardwalk Paradise promises all-new locations, an in-game casino, factions, creatures, and an expedition featuring two missions and rewards.

If all of that sounds like your kind of gaming thing but you’re not willing to wait until December, then you’ll be happy to note that the PTS for Boardwalk Paradise will be available to play in a PTR build headed to Steam on October 3rd. One way or the other, Atlantic City is calling.

