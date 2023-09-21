Nexon’s medieval team brawler Warhaven smashes into early access, eyes console release

Love the idea of team-based PvP but don’t want to be doing it with lasers and grenades? Warhaven may be a solid recommendation, especially considering that this medieval team-based brawler just released in early access on Steam.

Nexon announced that it was moving forward with its 12v12 melee battler following a year of beta testing. While it is free-to-play, Warhaven is going to be funded with a battle pass (called a World Pass) that contains the usual free and premium reward tracks. Engaging in the free version of the passes are essential to grabbing new playable characters (premium passes grant the characters immediately).

So what is Warhaven? “Warhaven’s dynamic melee combat rewards new recruits and veteran players alike. Choose from a roster of unique soldiers, each with their own motivations for fighting beneath the banner of Warhaven. Coordinate with your squad before each battle and outwit your foes with tactical maneuvers. Fight to control footholds and the powerful engines of war they contain.”

Nexon also revealed that Warhaven will see a console release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S (although there is no date for this yet):