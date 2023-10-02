Dark Age of Camelot celebrates its 22nd birthday with experience and PvP boosts

Broadsword has a busy anniversary season ahead of it: A week ago, Ultima Online celebrated its 26th birthday, and now Dark Age of Camelot is following with the festivities for its 22nd. Technically, the anniversary isn’t until October 9th, but why let a little detail like that get in the way of a party?

“In celebration of our 22nd Year Anniversary, we are pleased to start the celebrations this coming Sunday, October 1st 2023, with bonuses and the return of the Traveling Merchants!” the studio declares. The merchants are available in all three realms on all servers, while the buffs on offer depend on the server: Ywain sees boosts to RvR realm points, while Gaheris sees bonuses for realm points in capital cities (both double classic zone and dungeon experience). Players will also see bonuses to crafting speed and skill gain – more in town than in housing areas, though.

The fun runs through November 1st, though Broadsword teases more events are yet to be announced.