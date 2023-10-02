New World’s Rise of the Angry Earth expansion launches tomorrow – here’s what’s in it

New World’s Rise of the Angry Earth expansion is set to launch tomorrow, so naturally Amazon is trying to prepare players for the game’s first paid launch with a run-down of what to expect from the content, which includes the new plot, mounts, a level cap bump to 65, the flail weapon, the new gear tier, the Savage Divide expedition, and the revamped Elysian Wilds zone once known as First Light.

“First Light has fallen. Once a welcoming place for newcomers to Aeternum, the fields have been ravaged by the fury of the Angry Earth. No one is certain what has become of the people and villages that once populated the area, and a deadly barrier has kept all but the most intrepid from attempting to find out. This abundance of earthly powers has awakened the mighty Beast Lords, a new possible adversary facing the people of Aeternum… but with them also comes a boon – the secret to taming and riding animals.”

The expansion further kicks off the game’s third season of play, with a new season journey, the removal of several annoying expertise options, and the revamp of Edengrove and Great Cleave storylines.

The servers are expected back up at noon EDT tomorrow – that’s Tuesday, October 2nd. Amazon has previously said it isn’t running preorders for the expansion, so you can buy it tomorrow at server up for the previously revealed price of $29.99.

