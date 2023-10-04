Drakantos is an upcoming free-to-play MMORPG promising hundreds of missions and multiple heroes

“Two-dimensional pixel art… so hot right now,” read a reader comment about an earlier spotlight of a different pixel art-style MMORPG, and it appears that he is right because we’ve gotten word of another such game that’s in development: Drakantos, a free-to-play MMORPG done up in a striking 16-bit pixel art style from Brazilian indie outfit Wingeon Game Studios.

“Join forces with your friends in Drakantos, a free-to-play MMORPG that brings a unique pixel art style to a cooperative online experience. Immerse yourself in the fantasy world of Derid, brought vividly to life through compelling voice-acted cutscenes. Experience a seamless blend of gameplay and storytelling as you progress through the game.”

In Drakantos, players play as one of 21 different heroes, bringing their selected character through hundreds of missions, taking on others in battleground PvP, and facing off against plenty of bosses including a 10 phase-long world boss fight that’s in the works. Other features lauded in the game’s Steam page include unique skins for each hero, customization of skills through orbs and artifacts, global events, guild support, a housing system, and more.

While Drakantos is only a recent arrival to Steam, Wingeon appears to have been working on this game as far back as last year. That said, this game’s launch is noted only as being sometime soon™, with plans for a PC and mobile release whenever it does do so. Until then, it can be wishlisted now and watched in action in the video below the break.

