Fallout 76 previews Atlantic City’s enemies, weather stations, and plushie rewards

As Bethesda barrels on toward Fallout 76’s Atlantic City: Boardwalk Paradise, it’s continuing to post videos showcasing what players can expect from the update. In the release’s second video this week, the studio is focused on the baddies, rewards, and quality-of-life tweaks on the way.

Specifically, players will be taking on the packs of Overgrown (sentient critters who take over bodies!); Bethsoft warns players to look out for these guys in particular as they cooperate in groups and even heal each other. There’s also the creepy cryptids, which also hunt in packs and lead into the actual Jersey Devil as an instance boss.

As for rewards, expect plushies (!), new armor, and casino goodies. And of course, free-cam for camps and weather control with weather stations in camps (yes, snow is there) are on deck.

The first part of Atlantic City: Boardwalk Paradise launches December 5th, though the PTS is already live if you just have to go check it out early.