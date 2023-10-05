Star Citizen chronicles work on Pyro, vehicles, missions, and engine updates in September dev report

It’s once again time for Star Citizen to take the opening week of October and use it to look back at development through September, and that also means it’s once again time to pluck up the best tomatoes from the garden. Perhaps to turn them into banana ketchup; try it, it’s incredibly complex and delicious.

The report leads off by hinting at progress for alpha 3.21, but what’s actually detailed is work on a mission to steal evidence and general debugging. Much of the studio’s focus is on more vehicles and missions for sometime in the near future, such as continued work on the San’tok.yai, development progress on a new vehicle variant, creation of modules for the new player experience, reactivation of Crusader platform missions, and polishing the new data heist mission and the 1.1 version of Siege of Orison.

The post also notes incremental steps forward in the creation of the Pyro system, though it makes only vague mentions of work on “a variety of new locations” completed by the locations, sandbox, and organics teams. The narrative team has also been working on creating missions for Pyro’s organizations and gangs.

Finally, the game’s engine teams continued work on entity streaming and server meshing, while the R&D section of the report calls out “a variety of important updates to the game engine that will be shown to the community soon.”