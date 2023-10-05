World of Warcraft debuts a dragonriding event across old Azeroth classic zones

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1
Drig-drag.

Kick the tires and light the dragonfires because you’re about to go zipping around some of World of Warcraft’s most iconic locations in your brand-new sky lizard sports coupe. Blizzard debuted a new dragonriding event this week, the Eastern Kingdoms Cup. From now through October 17th, players can tackle 14 different challenges across the old world of Azeroth on both of the initial continents.

“With fourteen races spread across the Eastern Kingdoms, dragonriders will have a skyful of options for challenging courses in Normal, Advanced, and Reverse variations,” the studio said. “Head to Valdrakken and speak to Lord Andestrasz near the Rostrum of Transformation to pick up the initial quest.”

With great racing comes great rewards, including four new types of dragon customizations and several returning customizations and transmog options.

Source: World of Warcraft
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
