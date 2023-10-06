Ten-year-old Camelot Unchained gets all technical and mechanical with this month’s newsletter

For you patient and persistent fans of Camelot Unchained, City State Entertainment put out its 101st newsletter for the long-in-the-coming MMORPG. This time around, the team talked about the “mechanical” side of the project, including Camelot’s rebuilt user interface, performance upgrades, AI pathfinding, and game engine.

City State said that it’s about to replace the old legacy UI with a vastly improved one based on player feedback. And that’s not all that’s seeing a bump in quality: “We’re making real headway in a lot of areas like navigation, UI, lighting and various under-the-hood improvements. These, in turn, will make it easier for us to push features forward in CU, and make them easier to use as well.”

The studio said that fans can expect to hear and see more in terms of better lighting, performance, and UI enhancements in the months to come.

Camelot Unchained was Kickstarted a decade ago and has been in “beta one” for five years, meaning backers have been waiting a very, very long time for UI upgrades – and everything else.