Sea of Thieves outlines updates to hit registration, anti-cheat efforts, and combat in latest video

Last week’s news digest video from Sea of Thieves is actually full of more information and less cash shop hawking for once, as most of the video’s run time goes over a variety of updates planned to make combat feel better and cheaters feel far less comfortable (as they should). Though there is still cash shop hawking.

The video brings on production director Drew Stevens, who talks about various major issues with the game related to hit registration and combat. Stevens first opens with word of a “strike team” that was assembled to address hit registration over the past six months, lauds the efforts of this team that brought forth August and September updates to improve hit registration, and promises that work on the matter will continue.

The next topic is cheating, where Stevens talks about a bug fix for hourglass PvP that’s seen a 30% reduction in cheating reports, promises that Rare will work “reactively,” and confirms that the game will be receiving an “industry-leading anti-cheat solution.” More details aren’t available in order to keep ahead of the arms race between Rare and ne’er-do-wells, but Stevens once more promises to “cut cheating off at its roots.”

Finally, Stevens goes over Season Ten improvements coming to swordplay that include attackers being able to continue their combo if they land the first hit, better blocking overall especially if enemies are inside of the player’s model, and better consistency in indicating when a player has been hit. Gunplay is also getting a tweak that removes the animation canceling when switching between two ranged weapons in order to limit players getting shots off faster than intended.