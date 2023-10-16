Pantheon Rise of the Fallen offers new screenshots of its new graphics style from recent test

How are things going for the latest round of closed testing in Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen? We’re not directly sure since nobody here is paying hundreds of dollars for the opportunity. What we do have, however, are a few more screenshots taken from within the MMORPG’s current round of closed testing.

The pictures themselves don’t tell any particularly compelling story other than things that have been seen by players in the test, most of which involves walking through a particularly verdant forest and a potentially poisonous swamp area, both of which feature big ol’ spiders and skeleton foes respectively. Naturally, this is all done up in the MMORPG’s new “hand-painted” art style that Visionary Realms says is more distinct and better performing.

The preview in question is not too much overall, but those who are curious at the most recent peek at the game are welcome to do so in the gallery below.

