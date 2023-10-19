Warframe’s Abyss of Dagath update brings new mission, companion rework, and a spooky new Frame

There are a lot of creepy-looking robot outfits to don in Warframe, but only one really tries to up the October spook factor by being a headless horsewoman that wields a sword whip. That new Frame is the title piece for the Abyss of Dagath update available for the multiplayer action shooter, which brings on the titular Dagath Frame for players who are looking to unnerve enemies and teammates alike.

Dagath the Hollow Rider is described by Digital Extremes as “its spookiest Warframe to date,” bringing all sorts of thematically appropriate combat options to the game including the new Dorrclave sword whip weapon, the ability to summon spectral horses, and the ability to fire lasers from her headless cavity because that’s how lasers work.

The patch’s horror theme is further extended thanks to the launch of Grendel Prime for those who would rather play a gluttonous meatball instead of a gothic horseman, while other features of the patch include a rework of Hydroid’s kit, a new abyssal zone mission where players can farm the resource needed to assemble Dagath, and a reworking of the game’s companion system that tries to improve healing mechanics, mod updates, stat alterations, and more. If you love the creepy time of the year, this patch appears to have your number all over it.



source: press release