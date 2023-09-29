Warframe prepares a headless horsewoman for its spooky October update

Hope you’re ready to embrace pure space horror because Warframe’s October update is anything but tame and safe. Last night, Digital Extremes announced that it’s bringing Update 34: Abyss of Dagath to the game on October 18th with the titular warframe — the game’s 54th such playable outfit.

This “legendary headless horsewoman” will arrive with a sword/whip combo, shoot energy beams from where her head should be, and trample enemies with a summoned cavalry charge.

The patch is also set to bring the prime form of the Grendel warframe, death immunity for companions, and a rework of the Hydroid warframe. And if that’s not enough, October’s going to bring out the Halloween event and a “Quest to Conquer Cancer” initiative. The studio said that it has new cosmetics and rewards for this year’s Nights of Naberus.

