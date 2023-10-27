Black Desert Online brings new currents and disembarking to ocean voyages

The first sea adventure you have in Black Desert Online you’re enthusiastically staring at the mainsail once you confirm that’s what the big one is, climbing the riggings, and singing sea shanties. The hundredth sea adventure, however, you probably just want to speed it along as you half-mutter something that might be a shanty or might be the lyrics you remember from “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash. Fortunately, the game’s most recent patch has brought new currents that speed up your voyage, so you can spend more time docked.

“But what if I have to wait in order to dock?” Well, then you can take advantage of the fact that you can now bind a hotkey for quickly docking at the nearest wharf, spending even less time on the actual water. There are also changes made to Dehkia’s Lantern in certain areas; you can see all the changes on the official site. You can also check out an interview with one of the highest fame holders on the EU realms while you’re at it.