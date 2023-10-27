Valheim previews Ashlands’ new weapons, more lava, and a ‘mysterious contraption’

Valheim’s Ashlands biome will have lava. This is an already known factor, but if you were worried that a blasted land of fire and ash wasn’t going to have lava in it, the latest preview from Iron Gate is here to assuage those fears. Rest assured, there will be lava. Lots of it.

There will also be new weapons in the Ashlands update, including a greatsword, a mace, a standard sword, and confirmation of dual-wielded axes (beware, trees of the tenth world). The preview then closes with a look at a “mysterious contraption” that’s explained as something that looks similar to an obliterator but “does something quite different.”

Meanwhile, Valheim’s current early access build has gotten a small bug-fixing patch, while the Ashlands biome has been running internal playtests this month; open testing still has no release window but this peek does confirm that the lava that will be in the Ashlands will hurt.



The reports from today’s Ashlands playtest promise death. Lots and lots of fiery death.🔥 pic.twitter.com/nuD7wEDpWC — Valheim 🌟 (@Valheimgame) October 13, 2023