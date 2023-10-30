Survival MMO The Day Before heralds news of Steam page return, release timing, and ‘final trailer’ November 1

What’s been happening with the post-apocalyptic survival shooter MMO The Day Before? Quite a bit if you’ve been following our coverage up to this point: The shooter, which first made its appearance in January 2021, started raising some red flags when it abruptly disappeared from Steam over an apparent copyright matter, which dragged on through the majority of 2023, even as developer Fntastic shared feature previews and continued to promise a beta as well as a return to Steam’s storefront.

That promise is being echoed once more as the studio is announcing an announcement – specifically, a “final trailer” that’s set to premiere on Wednesday, November 1st, on top of a press release that will share details of its Steam page return and release timing. The video premiere is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT, which will also presumably be the time when this presser gets disseminated.

Of course, considering the game’s extremely wobbly development trajectory, we might advise followers to have grains of salt ready. That said, Fntastic appears confident about TDB’s forward momentum this time around. “These past five years have been filled with sweat and blood. We’ve been through so much. But we want to thank you for standing by us,” reads the studio’s remark at the top of the video’s comment box. “All of this is for you.”



✨ Watch the premiere of the final trailer for THE DAY BEFORE and check out the press release for information about the Steam page reopening, as well as the release date and time. November 1 at 10 a.m. PST. Don't miss out. ✨ #thedaybefore https://t.co/14mLBWQBsr — The Day Before (@playdaybefore) October 29, 2023