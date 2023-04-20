The Day Before studio still claims it’s working on beta and Steam reinstatement

It’s hard to say whether Dark and Darker or The Day Before is going to come away with the coveted trophy for “Biggest Slow-Motion Trainwreck of 2023,” presuming that we’ll be having that as a category this December. Until the voting season arrives, we will have to ride things out on both fronts to see if either online title can escape the gravity well of disappointment and questionable legal status.

The Day Before studio Fntastic continues to express hope that it’ll pull out of the tailspin that it finds itself in thanks to a trademark dispute with a calendar app and subsequent exile from Steam and YouTube. The studio said that work is progressing toward a beta and that it is confident the survival shooter will return to Valve’s platform before too long.

“For those wondering if the game [is] gonna be on Steam,” said the studio on Discord. “It should be on Steam, yes. Team is working on it. We have been working hard to ensure the game meets our high standards, and we are confident that it will be worth the wait. As we get closer to the release date, we will be conducting a beta test for the game.”

The last we heard, post-apocalyptic title was shoved to November for additional development and testing — not to mention possible trial dates. No window for the proposed beta test was given.

Here’s a quick run-down of the whole saga to date:

