Ghostly death returns to Book of Travels in its biggest update since its early access release two years ago

Might and Delight’s tiny MMO Book of Travels has traveled a very long way through its early access launch two years ago – and now, it’s launching its biggest update since that release.

“Firstly, we have 15 new achievements for you to work towards as well as 8 new events that will lead you to new areas and introduce you to new characters and merchants,” the studio writes. “Amongst these new areas are the update’s 5 new locations; the Cistern, Knalla Tunnel, a mysterious shipwreck, a dark outhouse and the Siram Watchtower.” Death is about to become more painful too:

“Another exciting ingredient to this update, which we think lines up perfectly with the Halloween season, is the reintroduction of death in Book of Travels. Braided Shore is a place of magic and spirits. Here, death doesn’t have to be permanent. If you find yourself slain by bandits, or poisoned by blowfish, your spirit will not find rest. Instead, you will traverse the realm beyond death, and search for the passage back. You took a risk and gambled with your life – now, you may risk it all to return from beyond the grave.”

The devs further note that they’re aiming to move ahead with new content, “closer to existing early access and entering 1.0 release” – that includes new locations, stories, polish, new game mechanics, redesigned combat, and more, all with the goal of “[realizing] the full vision of the game.” That path will include a preview test for combat specifically, separate from the main game test branch, “within a few weeks.”