Single-player MMORPG Erenshor brings mining, crafting, and quality-of-life to its demo November 10

Yes, we’re continuing to follow the development track of the single-player MMORPG title Erenshor, mostly because it references our favored genre while also satisfying the need for MMO grind. Part of that grind is the crafting and gathering portion, which is getting a content update to its Steam demo on Friday, November 10th. You read that right: a content update for a demo.

As referenced in that lede, this demo update will bring a more complete crafting and gathering loop, specifically introducing the ability to mine for minerals and fuel, which can then be brought to a crafting forge where a fuel source and a blueprint can be added to make crafted goods.

The majority of the update otherwise focuses on QoL features including better lighting, more dynamic weather, a better day/night cycle, improvements to the UI for group NPC commands, and a few minor adjustments to things like the main quest, walk animation, fishing, and a keyring to store all those keys. And again, this is all for a free demo.

Players who are looking to see these features in action before release are invited to tune in to a community livestream on Monday, November 6th, where the devs will also be showing off some new zones and updates to the main game that are currently in development.

source: press release