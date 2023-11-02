Turn-based isometric sandbox MMORPG Wakfu is in the midst of a bit of a renaissance right now: For starters, Ankama has been working on a hi-def graphics of the game.

“As you can imagine, this is a time-consuming project that we’ve been working on for a while already; we had to reexport every single graphical element in the game (characters, mobs, interactive elements, etc.),” the French studio explains. “Currently, HD mode is incomplete. We’re nowhere near done improving the game environments. Originally we wanted to wait and reveal the finished product. That said, in light of your excitement when the WAKFU single-account trailer came out, we’ve decided to release a starting HD pack” – which includes characters, mobs, gear, resources, mounts, and more, but not environments yet.

The team has also begun rolling out single-account servers – dubbed Ogrest servers – which function as fresh start servers without alts and sidekicks and with hefty penalties for players who violate the letter and spirit of the law with bots or RMT. Early access for these servers began on Halloween, and the formal launch was meant to be today, but early this morning, Ankama announced a delay.

“We will be delaying the Free-to-play launch to implement additional fixes to ensure better in-game stability. We will also be opening multiple servers to accommodate this new wave of players under optimal conditions. We will provide you with more details in a dedicated post later today. […] Compensation will be provided to address the issues encountered.”

The current eta is “later today,” with at least two and possible more new servers planned to open, with the original four Ogrest servers staying limited to early access players “to avoid a massive influx of players on servers already under pressure.”