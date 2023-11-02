Disney Dreamlight Valley gets multiplayer next month to go with its not-F2P launch

The reason that we at Massively OP have been following Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t because we’re secret members of the Stitch Fan Club (well, not entirely). It’s because this cozy life sim promised, all those months ago, that it was working toward a multiplayer version of the game — a version that’s about to arrive in just a few weeks, as a matter of fact.

In a 25-minute showcase this week, developer Gameloft confirmed that the online coop mode would be included in the launch version on December 5th. This will officially be known as “Valleyverse,” a place where up to four players can hang out together in a world, trade and sell items, and (eventually) more.

On top of multiplayer, Dreamlight Valley’s launch day patch promises to include a big free update with Jack Skellington and snowy outfits and the paid $30 A Rift in Time expansion with additional characters and a three-act story.

Gameloft and Disney need all the positive energy of these announcements to smooth over the many ruffled feathers by the recent admission that the game was ditching the long-promised free-to-play business model in favor of a permanent box price.