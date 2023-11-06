Perfect New World’s next test gets a new class, battle royale, new areas, and a November 14 start date

Perfect New World’s “equilibrious test” – aka the test that players could spin a wheel to try for an invite – has gotten a few additional details on what players can expect along with a start date of Tuesday, November 14th.

One of the tentpole features of the test is the arrival of the new Dragonspear class, a spear-wielding knight whose “dazzling moves are bound to catch enemies off guard and leave them in awe.” Right before they get poked with a big, pointy silver stick, anyway.

The test build will also open up three new areas in the form of the Mountain Plains, Desertia Suburbs, and Mechanopolis, all of which look pretty much how they sound on paper, along with the new Skycrest Mine dungeon, new bosses, a mount system, and a battle royale mode. Players can either read a synopsis to prepare for whatever equilibrious testing is or they can watch the associated trailer below.

