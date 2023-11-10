EVE Online releases an updated launcher this week, confirms Winter Nexus holiday for December 5

The holidays are coming to EVE Online, but instead of bringing Santa-faced carbonated belch syrup, they’re offering up the annual Winter Nexus event on Tuesday, December 5th. Along with the spelling of the word “Yule” to “Yoiul” because adding and switching vowels immediately makes everything futuristic. Just ask Star Wars.

The Winter Nexus will once again add snowy space maelstroms to the galaxy of New Eden, which also add combat sites designed for some of the game’s bigger boats, hacking sites, and a special harvesting site full of seasonal ore to mine. These activities tie into challenges to complete for rewards like SKINs, loot drops, and special buffs that improve thermal resistances and allow players to overheat modules longer within the storm systems, and there are also login goodies to gather on top. The event runs until January 4th.

In terms of more immediate EVE news, the game has released its brand-new launcher this week that houses several features for players and promises more to come, while the latest episode of The Scope in-lore news program talks up the tensions rising aggression from the Angel Cartel and Guristas Pirates ahead of next week’s Havoc update.

