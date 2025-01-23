World of Warcraft slips a possible player housing preview into Patch 11.1

With the promise and potential of World of Warcraft player housing on the docket for later this year, players are understandably hungry for more information about this upcoming system. They might have a little more to go on when Patch 11.1: Undermined arrives, as Blizzard appears to be slipping in a bit of a housing preview with the update.

As noted by Wowhead and others, there’s a quest in Undermine that eventually nets you your own apartment. While this is, for all intents and purposes, a non-customizable inn, it does appear to be set up like a small home with various decorations and items that look as though they could be used to perform various helpful functions.

If nothing else, it sparks the imagination and fuels the speculative fire for what will be coming with World of Warcraft: Midnight!